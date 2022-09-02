Ireland’s largest tomato grower, MF Nurseries has switched to renewable gas under a new trial project with Gas Networks Ireland (GNI).

MF Nurseries, which trades as Flynn’s Irish Tomatoes, is switching from growing its renowned red tomatoes with natural gas to renewable gas in the company’s innovative greenhouse system.

The tomato company will receive a formal certification GNI to show that the gas it is using is renewable.

Renewable gas

Almost 90% of MF Nurseries’ carbon emissions is captured and absorbed by the tomato plants in its greenhouse system. The renewable gas will offset the remaining 10%.

The renewable gas, known as biomethane, is a carbon neutral gas being produced from farm and food waste by Green Generation in Nurney, Co. Kildare, and injected into the national gas network via a dedicated renewable gas entry point in Cush, Co. Kildare.

MF Nurseries managing director, Martin Flynn, said introducing renewable gas into the food production process allows the company to deliver on its business sustainability objectives.

“The food production and agri-food sector are energy intensive sectors by nature, and our customers want to see the steps we are taking to reduce our carbon footprint,” Flynn said.

“This is coupled with growing pressure from major retailers who want to see real movement and effort to reduce emissions across the supply chain.

“In 2020, we undertook a major investment programme and as part of carbon reduction plans within the redevelopment of our business, we built a connection to the national gas network.

Advertisement

“Following great success and positive engagement with Gas Networks Ireland, we are delighted to trial the renewable gas as another way to demonstrate our eagerness to future proofing our business and reduce carbon emissions, now and into the future,” he added.

Sustainability

This is the latest step in the agri-food company’s sustainable energy journey.

MF Nurseries invested €1.8 million in a major expansion of its tomato growing facility at Balheary, Swords, Co. Dublin in 2020, which included the development of two new greenhouse facilities spread over 3ac, and a 2km connection to the national gas network.

GNI Large Industrial and Commercial sales manager, Sean Crowley, said there has been significant growth in demand from businesses looking to source sustainable and indigenous fuel alternatives.

“Introducing renewable gas through the natural gas connection means MF Nurseries is already set-up to be powered by renewable gas,” Crowley said.

“Using biomethane requires minimal investment in new infrastructure, as it can be transported through the existing gas network, which is one of the safest and most modern gas networks in Europe.

“By gradually replacing natural gas with renewable and carbon neutral gases such as biomethane and hydrogen, businesses like MF Nurseries can be powered by increasingly cleaner energy.”

Tomatoes

MF Nurseries was established in 2014 and now employs 25 people across a range of disciplines.

The company is a major supplier of tomatoes to the Irish retail market and will supply over 10 million packs of the Flynn’s Irish Tomatoes range to Aldi stores nationwide over a period of five years.