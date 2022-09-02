The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the weekend as Met Eireann has advised of a yellow weather warning for high rainfall for the whole of Ireland.

The RSA warned drivers and motorcycle riders that during a prolonged dry spell, a build-up of oil and rubber deposit develops on the road.

When the weather breaks, this deposit mixes with rainwater and the road becomes hazardous.

The resulting greasy road surface increases stopping distances and the risk of a skid.

Drivers can get caught out with this change in road conditions so the advice is to slow down and increase braking distance.

The RSA has the following advice for road users:

When driving in wet conditions, drivers are reminded that;

It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, four seconds at a minimum (use the two second rule and repeat it twice);

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility;

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, horse and riders and motorcyclists as they may need to avoid area on the road;

Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h;

Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm;

Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists.

With added risks posed by wet or flooded roads the RSA has the following advice:

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic;

Watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain for this weekend, forecasting that high rainfall amounts may cause disruption.

The warning is effective from 9:00p.m tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 until to 12:00p.m on Sunday, September 4.

The UK Met office has also issued a similar Yellow warning for rain for tomorrow, Saturday.

The Status Yellow warning affects: Antrim; Armagh; Down; Tyrone; and Derry and comes into effect at mighnight tonight until midnight tomorrow (Saturday) night.

It is advising that occasional periods of heavy rain through Saturday may lead to travel disruption.