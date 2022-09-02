Agriland is delighted to announce that we are running a very special NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2022 series, in advance of the event that many dub the ‘Oscars of the dairy world’.

Over the next two weeks, in association with the National Dairy Council (NDC), Kerrygold and Ornua, we will provide an insight into this year’s 13 finalists and their production systems, and announce the winner on September 14.

Meet this year’s finalists

As mentioned, there are 13 finalists this year – one more than last year – coming from eight counties of Ireland.

Collins farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Drinagh Co-op;

Connelly farm, Co. Galway – nominated by Aurivo;

Deasy farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Barryroe Co-op;

Egan farm, Co. Kerry – nominated by Kerry Agribusiness;

Hawkes farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Bandon Co-op;

Heery farm, Co. Westmeath – nominated by Glanbia Ireland;

Hogan farm, Co. Tipperary – nominated by Centenary Thurles Co-op;

Maher farm, Co. Limerick – nominated by Dairygold Co-op;

Moynihan farm, Co. Kerry – nominated by North Cork Creameries;

Nicholson farm, Co. Monaghan – nominated by Lakeland Dairies;

O’Brien farm, Co. Kerry – nominated by Lee Strand Co-op;

Shorten farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Lisavaird Co-op;

Toohey farm, Co. Offaly – nominated by Arrabawn Co-op.

Quality Milk Awards

The NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards is an annual national award programme, now in its 11th year, that recognises standards of excellence in dairy farming.

Dairy co-operatives throughout the country are invited to nominate their top suppliers for the awards each year.

The nominated farms undergo 12 months of assessment by an expert judging panel, which assess a number of key main areas: Animal health and welfare; dairy and parlour facilities; pride and passion; continuous improvement; hygiene; and sustainability and the environment.

