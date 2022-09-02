Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain for this weekend, forecasting that high rainfall amounts may cause disruption.

The warning is effective from 9:00p.m tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 until to 12:00p.m on Sunday, September 4.

The UK Met office has also issued a similar Yellow warning for rain for tomorrow, Saturday.

The Status Yellow warning affects: Antrim; Armagh; Down; Tyrone; and Derry and comes into effect at mighnight tonight until midnight tomorrow (Saturday) night.

It is advising that occasional periods of heavy rain through Saturday may lead to travel disruption.

Weather in detail for weekend

Tomorrow morning (Saturday, September 3), rain will push northeastwards, becoming confined to the north and east by afternoon.

Elsewhere, there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 18° in a fresh south or southeast breeze.

Tomorrow night will potentially see wet and very windy weather. Clear spells and scattered showers will appear at first, but rain accompanied by strengthening winds will sweep northwards over the country.

The rain will turn heavy bringing a possibility of localised flooding. There is the potential for very strong winds for a short period, especially in the south and west of the country. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 12°.

Strong winds will abate on Sunday morning (September 4) as heavy rain clears northwards. It will be a breezy day with sunny spells and some scattered showers.

By Sunday evening, a further band of heavy rain will push in across the southern half of the country and winds will strengthen again.

Highest temperatures should be 17° to 21° in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Rain will clear northwards overnight with clear spells and scattered showers following.

Minimum temperatures during the night will be 11° to 14° in fresh and blustery southeast winds.

Blight warning

Met Éireann has also issued a blight warning to farmers.

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will develop across parts of Ulster and Leinster on Saturday and Sunday.