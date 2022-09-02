The weather over the weekend is set to be fairly unsettled, with rain and occasionally very strong winds expected and low pressure dominating.

It will be rather cloudy today (Friday, September 2) but with some hazy spells. There will be scattered showers, some heavy in the east and northeast.

During the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in Atlantic coastal areas, spreading eastwards in the evening. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 22° in moderate breezes, varying in direction.

It will be cloudy and wet overnight with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Clear spells and scattered showers will follow across the south and west later.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range between 6° and 9° in the southwest, but it will be much milder elsewhere with lows of 10° to 14°. Winds will be moderate to fresh southeast in direction initially, but will veer westerly in the west of the country later.

Tomorrow morning (Saturday, September 3), rain will push northeastwards, becoming confined to the north and east by afternoon. Elsewhere, there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 18° in a fresh south or southeast breeze.

Tomorrow night will potentially see wet and very windy weather. Clear spells and scattered showers will appear at first, but rain accompanied by strengthening winds will sweep northwards over the country.

The rain will turn heavy bringing a possibility of localised flooding. There is the potential for very strong winds for a short period, especially in the south and west of the country. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 12°.

Strong winds will abate on Sunday morning (September 4) as heavy rain clears northwards. It will be a breezy day with sunny spells and some scattered showers. By evening, a further band of heavy rain will push in across the southern half of the country and winds will strengthen again.

Highest temperatures should be 17° to 21° in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Rain will clear northwards overnight with clear spells and scattered showers following. Minimum temperatures during the night will be 11° to 14° in fresh and blustery southeast winds.

It will be breezy on Monday (September 5) with bright spells and scattered showers. More persistent rain will extend from the south later in the day. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 22° in fresh and gusty southeast winds.

There will be clear spells and showers overnight on Monday, some heavy and prolonged in the southwest. Temperatures will be 11° to 14° in fresh southeast winds.

Tuesday (September 6) will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures will be 18° to 22° in blustery south or southeast winds.

Beyond Tuesday, the weather is set to stay rather unsettled with low pressure dominating.