The top price of €2,500 (€3.12/kg) at Headford Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Saturday (August 27) went to an 800kg Charolais bullock.

A good number of the heavy cattle cleared the €2,000 mark, with other strong prices from the sale including €1,570 (€2.91/kg) for a 540kg Charolais; three 515kg Charolais cattle together selling for €1,510 (€2.93/kg); and two 503kg cattle selling for €1,520 each (€3.02/kg).

As an example of prices for lighter cattle, a 360kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €900 (€2.50/kg).

In the cow ring, prices continued to impress with buyers “clambering for all types available” according to a sale report from the mart.

A 660kg Ayshire-cross cow sold for €1,290, while a 740kg Charolais cow sold for €1,520. Another powerful 680kg Charolais-cross cow sold for €1,700.

There was a small offering of sucklers at the Galway mart’s weekly sale, with a Belgian Blue-cross cow with a Limousin bull calf at-foot selling for €2,130.

Heifers were a keen trade too, with a 655kg Limousin-cross selling for €1,710 and another 530kg Limousin-cross heifer selling for €1,490.

One 800kg Charolais heifer sold at €2,270.

Headford Mart

Friday night weanling sales are set to kick off at Headford Mart today (Friday, September 2) with the show and sale of Charolais weanlings.

A good turnout of weanlings is expected and the mart has partnered with the Irish Charolais Cattle Society to offer the owners of the champion Charolais weanlings prizes of €70 for first place, €50 for second place and €30 for third place for both bulls and heifers.

The overall champion will receive €250.

The Limousin, Simmental and Belgian Blue weanling special sale will take place on September 9, and the annual autumn cattle show and sale will take place on September 17.

HEADFORD MART