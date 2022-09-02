The top price of €2,500 (€3.12/kg) at Headford Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Saturday (August 27) went to an 800kg Charolais bullock.

A good number of the heavy cattle cleared the €2,000 mark, with other strong prices from the sale including €1,570 (€2.91/kg) for a 540kg Charolais; three 515kg Charolais cattle together selling for €1,510 (€2.93/kg); and two 503kg cattle selling for €1,520 each (€3.02/kg).

As an example of prices for lighter cattle, a 360kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €900 (€2.50/kg).

In the cow ring, prices continued to impress with buyers “clambering for all types available” according to a sale report from the mart.

A 660kg Ayshire-cross cow sold for €1,290, while a 740kg Charolais cow sold for €1,520. Another powerful 680kg Charolais-cross cow sold for €1,700.

There was a small offering of sucklers at the Galway mart’s weekly sale, with a Belgian Blue-cross cow with a Limousin bull calf at-foot selling for €2,130.

Heifers were a keen trade too, with a 655kg Limousin-cross selling for €1,710 and another 530kg Limousin-cross heifer selling for €1,490.

One 800kg Charolais heifer sold at €2,270.

Headford Mart

Friday night weanling sales are set to kick off at Headford Mart today (Friday, September 2) with the show and sale of Charolais weanlings.

A good turnout of weanlings is expected and the mart has partnered with the Irish Charolais Cattle Society to offer the owners of the champion Charolais weanlings prizes of €70 for first place, €50 for second place and €30 for third place for both bulls and heifers.

The overall champion will receive €250.

The Limousin, Simmental and Belgian Blue weanling special sale will take place on September 9, and the annual autumn cattle show and sale will take place on September 17.