A ‘robust’ review of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS) has been completed by the FQAS Standard Setting Committee.

The grouping comprises representatives from Ulster Farmers Union (UFU); Northern Ireland Meat Exporters’ Association (NIMEA); Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA); National Sheep Association (NSA); National Beef Association (NBA); and Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers’ Association (NIAPA).

A number of updates have been ratified by the committee, with members due to receive correspondence detailing changes to the standards in the coming days.

The documentation sets out in detail updates to eight key areas, namely:

Husbandry;

Animal health;

Animal nutrition;

Animal traceability;

Housing and handling;

Transport;

Environmental care;

Farm procedures.

Livestock and Meat Commission FQAS manager Gillian Davis said: “Members will be aware that, under the guidance of the FQAS Standard Setting Committee, the scheme rules and standards are reviewed every three years.

“The changes detailed in the documentation that has been sent to FQAS participants will be effective from November 1, 2022.

“The revision of standards should be viewed as a positive action by farmers and industry stakeholders.

“Routine reviews provide up-to-date support for scheme members in the marketing of their beef and lamb to the widest possible range of industry customers,” she added.

Assurance

According to Davis, NIFQAS provides further assurance to customers (abattoirs, wholesalers, retailers and consumers), that beef and lamb sourced from farm quality assured producers continues to be produced to the highest standards.

“Many of the changes set out are in line with legislative requirements and also ensure that the scheme remains aligned with the other UK beef and lamb quality assurance schemes which are eligible to carry the Red Tractor logo,” she said.

The 2022 FQAS Standard pays careful attention to animal welfare standards with new measures introduced to improve animal welfare following routine veterinary procedures such as disbudding.

Davis continued:

“Also built into the reviewed standards is improved guidance around feeding space allowance and updated standards on tethered housing systems.

“All FQAS participants will be provided with a hard copy of the FQAS Record Book 2022 which provides relevant guidance documents and record keeping templates required for FQAS inspections and ongoing compliance with scheme standards.

“The FQAS Standard and Rules 2022 will be available on the LMC website. Conformance with the new and revised standards will be recorded at inspections completed on or after November 1, 2022,” she concluded.