Global health and nutrition company, Royal DSM, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Prodap, a leading animal nutrition and technology company in Brazil, which was first announced in June of this year.

Prodap is an animal nutrition and technology company that combines technology offerings, consulting services, and customised nutritional solutions to drive efficiency and sustainability in animal farming.

By harnessing the power of Prodap’s digital solutions, DSM said it will take another step forward in its ‘Precision and Personalisation’ journey.

The company has said that precision farming is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for sustainability, efficiency, traceability, and animal welfare in food systems under pressure to provide the world’s rising population with animal protein.

DSM added that the deal will strengthen and further develop its digital solutions to reach more markets globally, enabling smarter nutritional decision-making thanks to artificial intelligence and other tools.

Advertisement

Prodap will complement DSM’s animal nutrition knowledge and advisory capabilities with its consultancy experience.

Additionally, by supporting more efficient farming, the acquisition contributes to DSM’s commitment to enabling a double-digit reduction in on-farm livestock emissions by 2030 as part of its 2021 food system commitments, according to the company.

Royal DSM

Royal DSM describes itself as a global, purpose-led company in health, nutrition and bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet.

The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

It claims that its products and solutions address some of the world’s biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large.