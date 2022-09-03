A series of training in drone technology will be delivered to farmers in the midlands next week.

The initiative is part of a new tranche of training in digital technologies for farmers in counties Laois, Offaly and Westmeath taking place next Thursday (September 8), with further training on September 15.

It is being held as part of the Smart Agri Hub Project Agri Innovation Development Midlands (AIDM) to encourage those in the agri food sector to adopt and embrace digital technologies.

Regina Dunne, who is one of two project managers along with Niall Kelly, director of The Cube, an Enterprise Ireland-funded innovation hub, said that deploying drones is exciting and promising for the agri food sector in the midlands.

`”Really, remote control over farming will help to give farmers back control and autonomy. We know that farmers are time poor and we need to help them embrace more sustainable technological solutions,” she said.

“Drones and other technological sensors can help so much. For example, they can help to gauge carbon sequestration and reduce water usage hugely by pinpointing the precise levels of water and fertiliser usage based on sensor movement, meaning much less waste and ultimately expense for farmers.

“Drones can complement farming practices and help to prevent losses due to human error.

“They are useful in helping to combat sudden weather changes by helping to ensure optimal conditions and above all give farmers peace of mind in the knowledge that their infrastructure will continue to work,” she said.

Drone training

Drone training is just one part of what AIDM is doing in the technology space. The team at AIDM believes that technological innovations have much to offer farmers.

“It is truly incredible how even simple digital tweaks can give farmers huge autonomy and freedom,” Regina said.

“As the agri food industry moves to digital farming, it is essential that services are provided on a local level. We [AIDM] are the link, opening doors to all involved in the agri food industry to allow them access services.

“There is a myriad of supports here in the midlands and we are focused on helping famers learn about sustainable land management for reducing carbon footprint in the agri industry and use of open source aerial technology to improve farming processes, and in turn increase yields and productivity.”

“We will be providing farmers, agri business owners, including agri tech businesses with all the help they need to access relevant services for them.

“Given our current global climate crisis, it is essential that stakeholders in the agri food industry have access to emerging technologies and funding streams,” Regina said.

The project manager added that they are keen to hear from farmers on ways that hubs like AIDM can support the agri industry and progress innovation and access to training and business supports and finance.

“We want to hear what innovations farmers are using and those they’re not due to barriers to finance, time, training or knowledge,” she said.

`’We have the facilities to collaborate with both the public and private bodies to deliver workshops, training, a drop-in clinic for business advice, and more. We’re here to support farmers, who as we all know work incredibly hard.”

The AIDM

The drone training is but one of the many innovative developments being conducted through AIDM.

“The development of AIDM is the first of its type in the midlands. It is a catalyst for agri food organisations,” said Regina.

“The AIDM is a one-stop-shop, serving agri food related companies within the midlands, helping them to become more competitive through the adoption and development of digital innovations.

“Our regular workshops and training events are serving as the conduit between all stakeholders. We are introducing technology providers and innovators to the people engaged in the agri food and farming sectors, providing them with real, tangible sources of information and investment,” she said.

“This consortium is a unique service in the midlands, sourcing data and provide educational and training relevant to the agri food and farming industry. From our extensive network we are hoping to create an in depth understanding of the issues facing the agri industry in the future, both from a risk mitigation and opportunity perspective.

“We will share this information with our consortium of partners including agri consultants and investors to educate and help deliver digital adoption to drive growth and ensure the future of the sector across the midlands.”

There is a thriving agri food community in the midlands, according to Regina.

“In Laois alone, we have 180 producers, all of whom are working to developing their businesses to the most exacting standards and so, are actually acting as ‘standard bearers’ for others who may wish to break into the industry. We will be linking in with agri tech clusters.

“Our reach is very wide, and we aim to provide a wealth of knowledge to farmers in the midlands. We are receiving great support from the IFA [Irish Farmers’ Association], for example, as well as many more agri facing groups,” she said.

All workshops will be available through a hybrid model to ensure full accessibility and Zoom links will be available.