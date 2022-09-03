As grass supplies tighten on farms due to the recent dry spell, pressure is mounting.

On sheep farms, the dry weather, which caused drought-like conditions in many places, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country, has forced some farmers to move lambs on that bit sooner.

It has been well documented that lamb kill outs have been back this year, mainly down to the fact that farmers have either fed less meal – or in some cases none at all – to lambs in light of the cost of it.

Speaking to Agriland, one factory procurement manager reminded farmers that in order for lambs to kill out well, in that desired 18-21kg weight range, that lambs would want to be weighing 50kg.

Advertisement

This, he said, was the case for those finishing lambs off grass, with those feeding meal along grass looking at a lower liveweight to ensure a good kill out.

For farms that are struggling for grass and have lambs to market, the mart continues to offer a good outlet for lambs to be sold.

Demand is still strong for long keep and forward store lambs and prices for lambs attracting factory interest are still holding quite well, despite cuts in factory prices.