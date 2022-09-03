

Preparations are in full swing this week ahead of the 80th Royal Meath Show which is set to take place tomorrow (Sunday, September 4).

The event will take place at the historic Porch fields in Trim, Co. Meath, on the backdrop of Trim Castle and the River Boyne.

The cattle classes are one of the shows’ highlights and speaking to Agriland, the show committee’s livestock secretary Catherine Smyth said: We have over 200 cattle entered across the 70 different classes for the show which takes place this Sunday.

“In the Hereford section, there is a large entry of stock and breeders will be competing with their herd’s progeny for the coveted Hereford heifer calf of the year and Hereford bull calf of the year titles where there is €900 in prize money up for grabs.

The Connacht/Leinster Aberdeen Angus Club will also be hosting the finals of their Summer Calf Competition which is sponsored by Certified Irish Angus and Country Crest.

This will feature an exhibition of calves from across the two provinces, who have qualified for the final at various shows this summer including Fingal; Mullingar; Oldcastle; Bonniconlon; and Mohill Agricultural Shows.

“The Battle of the Breeds competition promises to feature a spectacular line-up of stock this year,” Smyth added

The Battle of the Breeds competition is sponsored by Moyvalley Meats and is unique to the Royal Meath Show. Each pedigree cattle breed will select one team of five animals to represent their breed to battle it out for the champion team.

Smyth continued: “In the commercial cattle section, Carnaross Mart has kindly sponsored the Carnaross Mart continental bull born on or after January 1, 2022 and Carnaross Mart continental heifer calf born on or after January 1, 2022 classes, where there is €1,100 in prize money up for grabs on the day.

“The Royal Meath Show is also offering exceptional prize money in the non-continental section with €250 to be award to the winners of the Kepak non-continental bull and heifer calf classes”.

In the sheep section, there will be a wide selection of breeds, with the new addition of Hampshire Down classes this year.

Concluding, Catherine Smyth said: “There is something for everyone from the Rare Breed classes to the best fancy-dressed pet lamb which is sponsored by Riverstown Stables and is open for entries on the day.”