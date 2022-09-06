Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Co. Cork and Waterford this morning which will remain in place until early tomorrow (Wednesday, September 7).

There is a risk of rainfall accumulations from heavy showers or longer spells of rain today and overnight with isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding, Met Éireann said.

The Status Yellow rain warning was issued early this morning and will remain in place until tomorrow 07:00a.m.

The national forecaster has previously said that the weather will stay rather unsettled with rain or showers on most days along with some sunny spells this week.

Some heavy bursts are expected especially in the south today (Tuesday, September 6), as showers or longer spells of rain will spread nationwide, Met Éireann said.

The northern half of the country is due to experience the best of any sunny spells, with top temperatures of 16° to 20° in fresh southeast winds, warmest in the northwest of Ireland.

Tonight will see further showers or longer spells of rain with the continued possibility of some thundery downpours. Lowest temperatures of 11° to 14° in moderate easterly or variable winds.

Weather forecast

Maximum temperatures of 17° to 20° in moderate breezes, varying in direction, along with some sunny spells are expected tomorrow (Wednesday, September 7).

However, some heavy and thundery showers will also be present. Clear spells and scattered showers will occur overnight, with areas of mist and fog and lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Met Éireann forecasts good spells of warm sunshine along with scattered showers on Thursday (September 8), turning heavy in places with a possibility of thunder and maximum temperatures of 17° to 20° in light or moderate breezes.

The night will stay mostly dry with mist and fog in some areas and minimum temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Ahead of the weekend, Friday (September 9), looks set to be bright with sunny spells and just a few showers. Temperatures will peak between 18° to 21° in moderate northwest breezes.

The weekend will bring plenty of dry weather with just a few showers, according to current indications by Met Éireann.