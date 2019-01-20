Video: 157ac property in Co. Cork offers farm facilities…on a private island

A most unique opportunity has arisen to purchase a spectacular, fully-developed private island. Located in Co. Cork, Horse Island extends to c.157ac with all modern facilities.

Access to the island is via a short boat trip from the mainland harbours of: Dreenatra Pier, which is 1.7km in distance and takes around five minutes across the water; and Rossbrien Pier, which is 1.9km in distance and has a similar travel time.

The fishing ports of Schull and Baltimore offer additional – although slightly further – access points as well, with Schull Harbour 6.0km in distance and about 15 minutes by boat.

For those who may wish to avoid the boat trip back and forth between island and mainland, an on-site helicopter pad provides access by air.

Airports to travel from include Dublin Airport (a two hour flight journey); Shannon Airport (approximately one hour and 24 mins); and Cork Airport (55 minutes).

Horse Island’s past extends to an interesting Victorian-era copper mining history with the original mining village now in ruins.

Following years of abandonment, it has sympathetically been re-developed as a private residential island.

Farm facilities

For an avid farmer looking for new farm facilities, Horse Island has a variety to offer.

Included is: A main cattle shed;

An implement shed;

A workshop; and

A generator shed.

The cattle shed is a modern 7-bay ‘A’ frame shed. The divisions give flexibility to livestock movements and separation.

The implement shed is a 3-bay ‘A’ frame shed.

The main supply port for the island is Baltimore. From here, domestic and farming supplies can be sourced and supplied by commercial ferry, which lands at the purpose built ramp – located at the 150ft Horse Island Pier.

The harbour provides for the mooring of several boats, while beside the pier is a boathouse providing a large storage area.

Island facilities

Horse Island is self-sufficient. It has its own electricity grid powered by one of three diesel generators at any given time which provide electricity to the whole island – including all the houses.

There are also a number of wind turbines charging batteries which serve as an emergency back up for electric light.

Water on the island, which is of excellent quality, is supplied by an aquifier 400ft below the ocean floor.

It is filtered and softened in the pump house on its way to the water tank at the top of the island before returning down to the houses. This provides the houses with excellent water pressure.

And the rest

The island consists of: the main house with six bedrooms; two three-bedroom guest houses; two two-bedroom guest houses; and two one-bedroom cottages.

The main house totals c.4,500ft². To the rear is a decked courtyard.

There are three sandy beaches offering leisure activities, while sightings of dolphins and seals can also be seen.

Present on the island is a tennis court, a gym and a games house for any exercise enthusiast.

A private road network snakes its way around every corner of the island, and along these tracks a variety of extraordinary flora and fauna – which are rarely seen on the mainland – are to be found.

The deal

Engel & Volkers, who has an office in Kinsale, Co. Cork, is facilitating the sale of Horse Island.

The c.157ac property currently has a guide price of €6,750,000.

Further information, including the estate agents contact details, can be found on Engel & Volkers’ website.