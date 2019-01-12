Co. Mayo location sees 48ac of mixed-quality agricultural land in 1 parcel

Brand new to the market is c.48ac of mixed-quality agricultural land for sale. The land is located in Cloonagh, Taugheen, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

Claremorris is the closest town, around 8.5km in distance. It is a vibrant and thriving town and benefits greatly from its agricultural hinterland and very central location in the province of Connaught.

Every year the Claremorris Agricultural Show takes place, what with the 100th Agricultural Show having featured on Sunday 5, August 2018.

Exhibitions include horticulture, equestrian and livestock, such as The All-Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Championship.

Close to the land for sale is the N17 and N60 junction, providing strong transport links and a good road network. Ballyglass is 5 miles away while Hollymount is 5.5 miles.

‘Ideal grazing’

The c.48ac of land is of mixed quality and comes with sheds. It is all contained within one parcel and is located off the Claremorris to Ballyglass road. It is described as ideal grazing ground in a peaceful location.

The lands are well fenced with stakes and wire fencing and natural hedging. There is a water supply to the land.

Parts of these lands have hedges and trees on the boundary which will provide shelter.

Access to the land is provided by a secondary road and a smaller road on the west side of the property.

To note, there are no entitlements with the land.

As well as the purchase of land, there is an opportunity to buy a three-bed bungalow.

Viewing is through the property agent, Gerard Hanley of SherryFitzGerald Hanley. The guide price is €175,000.

For further information, see Sherry FitzGerald Hanley’s website.