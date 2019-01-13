Top-quality agricultural land on 60ac available in 5 different fields
For any interested individual or party in leasing land, Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois sees 60ac – over five years – available.
The property is situated approximately 1 mile off the main Carlow Portlaoise road (Arles); 3 miles to Ballylinan; 7 miles to Crettyard and Carlow town.
Ballickmoyler is a small town providing a few amenities and lies 30km southeast of Portlaoise, at the junction of the N80 national secondary road and the R429 regional road, providing good road links.
Land in 2 lots
Lot 1
Containing c.46ac of top-quality agricultural land, divided into five individual fields, it is presently in permanent pasture and ideally suitable for grazing hay, silage or tillage.
Available on-site is a water supply, a cattle crush and holding pen.
There is c.39ac in one block; 7ac is on the opposite side of the public road.
Lot 2
Lot 2 is c.14ac which is in two individual fields beside the public road. It is presently in tillage.
There is currently a water supply on the land. It is situated approximately a quarter of a mile from Lot 1.
Further information
Joseph Coogan, Auctioneer and Valuer, is the agent looking after the lease.
It is up for leasing by public auction on Friday, February 8 at 3:00pm at The Auction Room, Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.
For more information, see Joseph Coogan Auctioneer and Valuer’s website.