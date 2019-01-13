Top-quality agricultural land on 60ac available in 5 different fields

For any interested individual or party in leasing land, Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois sees 60ac – over five years – available.

The property is situated approximately 1 mile off the main Carlow Portlaoise road (Arles); 3 miles to Ballylinan; 7 miles to Crettyard and Carlow town.

Ballickmoyler is a small town providing a few amenities and lies 30km southeast of Portlaoise, at the junction of the N80 national secondary road and the R429 regional road, providing good road links.

Land in 2 lots

Lot 1

Containing c.46ac of top-quality agricultural land, divided into five individual fields, it is presently in permanent pasture and ideally suitable for grazing hay, silage or tillage.

Available on-site is a water supply, a cattle crush and holding pen.

There is c.39ac in one block; 7ac is on the opposite side of the public road.

Lot 2

Lot 2 is c.14ac which is in two individual fields beside the public road. It is presently in tillage.

There is currently a water supply on the land. It is situated approximately a quarter of a mile from Lot 1.

Further information

Joseph Coogan, Auctioneer and Valuer, is the agent looking after the lease.

It is up for leasing by public auction on Friday, February 8 at 3:00pm at The Auction Room, Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

For more information, see Joseph Coogan Auctioneer and Valuer’s website.