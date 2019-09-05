UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science confers over 300 graduates

Over 300 graduates were conferred with undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees at the University College Dublin (UCD) School of Agriculture and Food Science conferring ceremony.

The ceremony took place on Monday, September 2, in O’Reilly Hall, UCD.

At the event, Br. Tony Dolan was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science degree by UCD acknowledging his contribution to sustainable agriculture and agricultural education in Ireland, Kenya and Uganda since 1971.

Honours Degree of Bachelor of Agricultural Science;

Honours Degree of Bachelor of Science (Food Science);

Honours Degree of Bachelor of Science (Human Nutrition);

A number of post graduate degrees at masters and doctoral level were also awarded. At the ceremony, graduates from across 12 undergraduate programmes were awarded:

The School of Agriculture and Food Science also welcomed over 350 new students to their undergraduate programmes this week.

The School of Agriculture and Food Science is one of UCD’s largest schools with over 1,800 students.

It is ranked ninth globally and fifth in Europe for the discipline of Agricultural Science, according the US News and World Report Subject Rankings 2018.

According to UCD, there is “a huge variety of opportunities available for graduates” with many having already secured positions across a variety of diverse roles.