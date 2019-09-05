US chief agricultural negotiator to address 2019 ASA conference

Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative, will address delegates at this year’s Agricultural Science Association (ASA) conference, the organisation has revealed.

This year’s event will take place in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny, on Friday, September 13.

Prior to becoming chief agricultural negotiator in 2018, Doud was the president of the Commodity Markets Council, where he had served since 2013.

Previously he was a senior professional staff member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and was part of the team that crafted the 2012 Senate Farm Bill.

In addition, his portfolio of issues included international trade, food aid, livestock and oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Before joining the Senate Agriculture Committee staff, Ambassador Doud spent eight years as the chief economist for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in Washington, DC.

During the past 25 years in Washington DC, he also worked for the US Wheat Associates and the agricultural commodity consulting firm World Perspectives.

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, will also speak at the conference.

This year’s conference centres around the theme of ‘Risk and Reward: A New Era for Agri-Food’.

The final agenda for the conference can be viewed below and tickets can be purchased now from the ASA website.