Farmers mount protest at beef processing site in Kilbeggan
Farmers have mounted a protest at the gates of a beef processing facility in Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath.
The protest began outside Kepak Kilbeggan at 6:00am this morning, Thursday, August 5, sources have told AgriLand.
It is understood that the farmers protesting are representing no particular lobby group and have gathered of their own accord.
Sources say this protest began on Sunday morning, September 1. As things stood on Monday, September 2, the protesters were not allowing livestock lorries to enter the facility.
It is understood that there were a number of livestock lorries and trailers parked outside the plant waiting to get in.
According to sources, Gardaí had appeared on the scene at one point during the day, in what was described as a “stand-off” situation.
Talks to resume
The Kilbeggan protest has begun ahead of this morning’s announcement that a further round of talks on the beef sector will begin on Monday, September 9.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has confirmed that the talks follow on from a wave of protests that began early last week, which were sparked by the first set of beef talks.
Minister Creed has said: “There has been significant engagement with stakeholders throughout the duration of this dispute and I believe that there is now a basis for the renewal of talks between the parties.”