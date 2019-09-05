Calls heighten for beef industry to drop 30-month rule

The statement that the 30-month age requirement imposed by the beef barons had “no scientific basis” has been welcomed by a presidential candidate in the upcoming Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) elections.

National IFA treasurer, Tim Cullinan has said he warmly welcomes the observation by Dr. Patrick Wall (Paddy) – professor of public health at UCD that there is no scientific basis for the 30-month age limit to remain as a requirement for the slaughtering of beef in Ireland.

Cullinan said: “Coming from an international scientist of Professor Wall’s standing, with a reputation for calling it as it is, this must surely remove the last defence of the rule which factories were clinging on to.

Cullinan added that the rule “was simply a lever to manage supplies and, of course, hold down price.

Retailers like Lidl and Pat McDonagh of Supermac’s have already exposed the 30-month sham for what it is.

“I am calling on the entire industry to drop this condition which cost farmers over €10.2 million in 2018.

Cullinan called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed to “come out from the shadows and declare publicly that there is no scientific or statutory requirement for the 30-month rule”.

Concluding, Cullinan said: “Bord Bia has been exposed for defending what they knew was not a requirement by Lidl and Pat McDonagh.”