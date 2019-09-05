Sheep trade: Kill down nearly 4,000 head, while ewe and ram throughput increases

During the week ending August 25, the number of hoggets slaughtered at Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants was 191 – an increase of 40 head on the previous week.

In addition, the number of spring lambs decreased by 3,844 and amounted to 52,346 head.

This week, Kildare Chilling (Tuesday quote) is offering a base price of 460c/kg + 10c/kg QA (payable up to 21kg carcass).

Kepak Athleague (Tuesday quote) is offering a base price of 440c/kg + 15c/kg QA (payable up to 21kg carcass).

Irish Country Meats (Tuesday quote) is offering a base price of 450c/kg QA (payable up to 21kg carcass).

Overall, when the QA is factored into the equation, this leaves quotes at 455c/kg-470c/kg. That’s on a par with last week’s quotes.

In addition, cast ewes are making 250c/kg-260c/kg in the sheep processing plants.

Spring lamb quotes: Kepak Athleague: 440c/kg + 15c/kg QA;

Kildare Chilling: 460c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 450c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Cast ewe quotes: Kepak Athleague: 250c/kg;

Kildare Chilling: 260c/kg;

Irish Country Meats: 250c/kg.

Throughput

As mentioned above, hogget throughput at Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 191 head for the week ending August 25. The number of spring lambs processed was 52,346 – a decrease of 3,844 head on the previous week.

In addition, cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings increased by 804 head.

Furthermore, overall supplies decreased by 3,053 head. Cumulative figures for the year-to-date have reached 1,725,845 head; this is a decrease of 130,141 head compared to the same period in 2018.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies: (week ending August 25): Hoggets: 191 head (+40 or +21%);

Spring lambs: 52,346 head (-3,844 or -6.8%);

Ewes and rams: 11,370 head (+804 or +7.6%);

Total: 63,907 head (-3,053 head or -4.5%).