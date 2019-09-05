‘Working fuel laundering plant’ discovered in Garda raids

A “working fuel laundering plant” was discovered by members of An Garda Síochána in a series of raids which took place across three counties close to the Northern Irish border, it has been confirmed.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit conducted a search operation this morning, Thursday, September 5, according to a Garda statement.

The operation targeted the assets and activities of an organised crime gang involved in the theft of ATMs across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, according to Gardaí.

The Criminal Assets Bureau was also assisted by Revenue Customs (Marked Mineral Oil Unit) and Environmental Engineers.

A total of 10 locations were searched across counties Meath, Cavan and Monaghan including: four professional premises; four residential premises; and two yards.

The CAB investigation is in support of the investigation being undertaken by local Gardaí in the Meath and Cavan/Monaghan Garda Divisions into the theft of ATMs in counties Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

During the course of this morning’s searches, a number of items were seized including: 162 vehicles; a quantity of illicit cigarettes; financial documents; documentation in relation to the ownership of assets; and a laptop computer.

“A working fuel laundering plant was also discovered and evidence of offences relating to waste management was obtained,” the Garda statement added.

“This morning’s operation marks a significant development in the CAB operation which has been shadowing the criminal investigation being conducted by local Gardaí supported by national units and follows on from a number of significant seizures of cash and other property by the Gardaí over the past number of weeks.

The CAB investigation relates to cash, vehicles, other assets and real estate property that may represent the proceeds of crime.

An investigation is ongoing, the Garda statement concluded.