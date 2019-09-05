Liffey Mills lorry jack-knifes on motorway

A lorry transporting for agricultural merchant Liffey Mills jack-knifed on the M7 motorway in Co. Limerick this morning, Thursday, September 5, leading to the route being closed for a time.

The incident occurred between Junctions 29 and 30 in Co. Limerick on the main Limerick-Dublin motorway, leading to a buildup of traffic for a time.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, according to Gardaí. Emergency services also attended the scene of the accident.

The incident occurred on the south-bound route; the route was blocked as a result.

After opening for a brief time, the M7 closed again, according to the AA Roadwatch Twitter account. This was to allow emergency services work to remove the lorry, the twitter account added.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí in Roxboro attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a HGV that occurred at approximately 08:30am, today Thursday, September 5, in between Junction 29 and 30 southbound on the M7, Limerick.

“Traffic is moving slowly in the area; approach with caution,” the spokesperson added.