Hogan set to speak at ASA event in Kilkenny

Phil Hogan, the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, is set to speak at an agri-science event in Co. Kilkenny, which takes place on Friday, September 13.

The commissioner will speak at the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) Conference 2019, which will be held at the Lyrath Estate Hotel, just outside Kilkenny city.

This year’s conference centres around the theme of ‘Risk and Reward: A New Era for Agri-Food’.

Nick Whelan, group chief executive of Dale Farm, has also been announced for an executive chair interview, while a panel representing the Government and various state agencies will respond to the findings of ASA-Bord Bia research, which will be revealed earlier in the day.

Advertisement

This panel will include: Orla Battersby from Enterprise Ireland; Gerry Boyle from Teagasc; Tara McCarthy from Bord Bia; and Brendan Gleeson from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

They will be joined on the panel by: Tiffany Lee from the North American Meat Institute; Mark Griffin, secretary general of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment; Roisín Hennerty from Ornua; Andrew McHugh, Smart Farming farmer; and Oisín Coughlan from the Friends of the Earth environmental group.

Organisers say the conference is set to attract over 300 professionals from within Ireland’s agri-food sector. The events on the Friday will be preceded by the ASA President’s Banquet, which takes place the previous evening, Thursday, September 12.

Tickets for the conference are still available, and can be found at: www.asaireland.ie.