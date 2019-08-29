15% ANC payment holdback ‘a blow to farmers’
The decision by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, to hold back 15% of the 2019 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) payments has been criticised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).
This will result in over €35 million not getting to farmers until December, IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy noted.
Speaking on the matter, Kennedy said: “Normally, 100% payment is made in September.
However, the minister has decided to pay only 85% next month and hold the remaining 15% until December 1.
“The minister is hiding behind EU regulations. He could pay 100% to farmers and resolve any issues with the EU commission afterwards,” he said.
Kennedy said this is a blow to 100,000 farmers, who expected the full payment next month.
“Given the serious income crisis on livestock farms, I cannot understand why the minister would make this decision,” he said.
IFA rural development chairman Joe Brady said Minister Creed gave a commitment at the IFA AGM in January that there would be 100% in September.
“The minister has reneged on this commitment at a time when livestock farmers in particular are facing huge income pressures,” he said.
Brady continued: “This is welcome news for farmers, who are dealing with a huge amount of uncertainty.
“Incomes are under significant pressure due to poor market returns and the spectre of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. It is important that the maximum number of farmers are paid in October,” Brady concluded.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Landini Legend 130
€14,000
-
Ford 4600
€5,300
-
Renault Celtis 446
€24,000
-
Manitou MLT634-120LSU
Call for price
-
Kubota M5111
Call for price