Met Éireann issues rainfall warning for 10 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 10 counties, with accumulations of up to 50mm expected in places.

Issued this morning, Thursday, August 29, the alert will be valid from 6:00am tomorrow morning through to 6:00am on Saturday morning.

The warning will affect counties: Galway; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo; Leitrim; Donegal; Clare; Cork; Kerry; and Limerick.

In the affected counties, rain will turn heavy and persistent on Friday and Friday night bringing the risk of localised flooding.

Rainfall totals of 30-50mm are expected during the period, higher in mountainous areas, Met Éireann warns.

Meanwhile, for the country in general, it will be blustery today with passing showers; these will be frequent in the west and north but more isolated elsewhere.

It will be mostly cloudy but there will be occasional sunny intervals. Top temperatures of 17° to 20° are expected in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in west Munster, Connacht and Ulster tonight, turning heavy and persistent towards dawn tomorrow.

Elsewhere, there will be a good deal of dry weather but with the odd shower. Minimum temperatures of 12° to 15° are likely in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Tomorrow will see outbreaks of rain, which will extend to most of the country. The rain will be heavy and persistent in west Munster, Connacht and much of Ulster with the risk of localised flooding.

The rain will be patchier elsewhere with decent dry periods, especially in the south-east, according to Met Éireann.

Maximum temperatures will range from 16° to 20° in fresh and gusty south or south-west winds.