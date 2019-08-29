Irish Texel Sheep Society set to host main sale this week

The Irish Texel Sheep Society is set to host its main sale this Friday, August 30, at the Showgrounds, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

The show is at 6:00pm and the sale is at 7:00pm. There will be 100 rams on offer on the night from various farmers across the country.

A spokesperson for the society said: “As the biggest breed in the LambPlus scheme, this sale will include rams with high €uro-Star evaluations.

“Given the choice of rams that will be on offer, this will give everyone a chance to purchase something within their budget.

“All sheep will be pedigree registered and the full history of the breeding will be available in the catalogue,” the spokesperson concluded.

Advertisement

Premier show and sale

The top prize at this year’s premier show and sale went to Roger Doherty’s ram lamb – he sold for €12,000.

There was an overall clearance rate of 88.25%; with ewe lambs selling to an average price of €591 – a decrease of €129 on last year’s sale.

In addition, there was 100% clearance rate for this year’s shearling rams; an average price of €800 was returned for these lots.

Furthermore, shearling ewes made €985 on average. However, just 70% of the ram lambs sold, with an average price of €1,107 – down almost €200 on last year’s sale.