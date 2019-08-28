2,703 offers issued under Round Two of CAO process

The Central Applications Office (CAO) has today, Wednesday, August 28, issued 2,703 offers to applicants in Round Two of the CAO offers process.

A total of 1,611 Level 8 offers and 1,092 Level 7/6 offers were made to 2,513 CAO applicants in this round. 971 applicants are receiving an offer for the first time.

Meanwhile, the State Exam Commission (SEC) confirmed that 4.8% of students who took the higher level agricultural science paper in this year’s Leaving Certificate secured a H1.

Out of a total of 6,605 who sat the exam: 11.9% received a H2; 14.9% secured a H3; 16.7% were awarded a H4; 16.5% a H5; 15.2% were allocated a H6; 12.7% received a H7; and 7.3% were awarded a H8.

With regard to the lower level paper – which was taken by 1,140 students, 0.8% received a H2; 6.9% of candidates were awarded a H3; 17.3% secured a H4; 25.9% received a H5; 21.6% were allocated a H6; 16.2% received a H7; and 11.30% were awarded a H8.

A total of 7,745 students sat the exam.

Offers and acceptance

Meanwhile, of the recipients of Level 8 offers, 793 received an offer of their first preference course; for Level 7/6 offer recipients a total of 853 applicants’ first preference offers were received.

Applicants receiving an offer in this round have until Friday, August 30, at 5:15pm to accept their offer.

CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan has advised applicants to carefully consider their options and to be mindful of this Friday’s reply date.

Many of the applicants receiving a second round offer today may have already accepted an offer in Round One.

She continued: “It is important that they take the time to decide between these courses and inform CAO before the reply date of this Friday, August 30, at 5:15pm if they wish to accept the new offer.

“Accepting the new offer will automatically cancel a previous acceptance.”

Keleghan went on to say that if this is an applicant’s first offer they can choose to accept this offer and this will not prevent them from receiving a higher preference course in a later offer round if they are deemed eligible.

It is important to note, however, that the majority of offers have been issued at this stage and this may be the only offer that they will receive.

She added: “For those who have been unsuccessful in receiving an offer – or their desired offer – there are many options, including further education courses which offer qualifications in their own right as well as opportunities to progress to third-level.

“Applicants can check if they have received a Round Two offer by logging in to their CAO account using the ‘My Application’ facility.

“Successful applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text message if they have selected this option. There will be no paper offer notices for Round Two.”

For more information about the offer and acceptance process or Available Places, visit the CAO Handbook – also available online – and watch the CAO video guides at: www.cao.ie.