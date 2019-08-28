Dawn Meats names individual farmers in court injunction

The High Court injunction secured by Dawn Meats yesterday, Tuesday, August 27, listed out nine individual farmers in its order to bring a halt to protesting.

In a notice put up outside plants owned by the company, the injunction outlines the court case between Dawn Meats Ireland Unlimited Company as plaintiff and defendants listed as: Beef Plan Movement Company Limited by Guarantee – as well as nine farmers: Max Delahunty; Jack Frisby; Declan Ryan; Liam Cunningham; James Kennedy; John Hassett; Michael Power; James O’Shea; and Tom Fitzpatrick.

However, despite listing the Beef Plan Movement as a defendant, the injunction does not include the organisation in the specific order of restraint.

According to the injunction, the individual farmers named “and each of their respective servants or agents, or any persons acting in concert with them or with knowledge of the making of such an order be restrained until Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00am or until further order in the meantime from impeding, obstructing, hindering or in any way interfering, directly or indirectly, with access to or egress from the plaintiff’s premises”.

A penal notice accompanies the court document, warning that any person that neglects to obey the order will be liable to actions “including imprisonment for the purpose of compelling you to obey the same order”.

The court order listed Dawn Meats plants at: Grannagh, Co Waterford; Rathdowney, Co. Laois; Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo; Charleville, Co. Cork; and Beauparc, Slane, Co. Meath.

In addition, the same restriction was put on the named defendants from “engaging in conduct that is intimidating or abusive of the plaintiff’s serants or agents, or any other invitees or visitors to the plaintiff’s premises”.