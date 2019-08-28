Farmer protests continue overnight in spite of injunction
Protests held by individual groups of beef farmers have continued outside a number of meat factories overnight in spite of a High Court injunction ordering a halt to such demonstrations, according to reports.
Yesterday, Tuesday, August 27, the High Court granted an injunction to ABP and Dawn Meats against the protests, which started up again this week following last week’s stakeholder talks.
However, according to RTE, a number of farmer demonstrations continued last night, at a number of locations, including: Dawn Meats Grannagh and Rathdowney; as well as ABP plants in Bandon and Waterford.
Under the High Court injunction, a number of plants owned by both ABP and Dawn Meats are covered by the order.
For Dawn Meats the injunction includes plants at: Grannagh, Co. Waterford; Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co. Laois; Hazel Hill, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo; Ardnageehy, Charleville, Co. Cork; and Greenhills, Beauparc, Slane, Co. Meath.
Meanwhile, ABP premises covered include: Bandon, Co. Cork; Nenagh, Co. Tipperary; Rathkeale, Co. Limerick; Cahir, Co. Tipperary; Clones, Co. Monaghan; and Ferrybank, Co. Waterford.
According to RTE, some 16 plants will be visited by Chinese inspectors in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the Beef Plan Movement last night issued a statement saying that any of its members found to be protesting at meat factories “will be expelled from the organisation”.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Landini Legend 130
€14,000
-
Ford 4600
€5,300
-
Renault Celtis 446
€24,000
-
Manitou MLT634-120LSU
Call for price
-
Kubota M5111
Call for price