‘Legal action necessary to allow resumption of processing’ – Dawn Meats

A statement from Dawn Meats has said “it is regrettable that legal action has been necessary to allow for an orderly resumption of processing activity”.

The statement comes as Dawn Meats has today, Tuesday, August 27, been granted an injunction in the High Court to stop protestors from blocking the entry and exit of lorries at its facilities in Ireland.

According to the statement: “Illegal actions by protestors at two plants resulted in the suspension of livestock processing and distribution to important customers of Irish beef.”

Farmers who want to sell their cattle are being denied the choice to market their livestock in an orderly manner, and customers of Irish beef are not having their orders fulfilled.

“In a situation where the level of EU market demand is the problem, it is regrettable that customers of Irish beef overseas are being penalised for their commitment to Irish agriculture and are being forced into purchasing beef from other sources to meet these volume shortfalls.”

Continuing, the meat processor’s statement said: “It is by growing the demand for Irish beef and diversifying into new markets – rather than through illegal protesting – that the current challenging pricing environment can hope to be addressed.”

Concluding, the statement from Dawn Meats stressed: “We recognise the right of any citizen to engage in peaceful and legal protest, but we cannot allow our staff, customers and suppliers to be further damaged by these blockades.”