Farmer protests continue at 2 sites in Waterford

Two beef processing plants on the outskirts of Waterford city are currently being picketed by protesters, as a fresh wave of action by beef farmers continues around the country.

Dawn Meats in Grannagh, to the north of the city at the Kilkenny border, and ABP in Ferrybank, to the east of the city, are playing host to a number of farmers who have gathered outside the entrances to both plants today, Tuesday, August 27.

In Grannagh, a number of livestock lorries carrying cattle have been turned away; however, lorries carrying pigs, destined for the Dawn Meats’ pork plant at the same location, are being allowed to pass.

These protesters spoke of “nasty” behaviour from one lorry driver, who tried to gain entry to the plant yesterday, Monday, August 26. Protesters claimed that the driver attempted to edge the lorry forward while protesters were in front of it.

The farmer protesters at Grannagh have also set up a generator to provide themselves with power.

It appears protesters are attempting to stop livestock lorries carrying cattle and refrigerated lorries from passing, while other vehicles are allowed to pass when protesters confirm their purpose.

Not all lorries stopped for this though. One curtain-sided cargo lorry avoided the protesters altogether by entering the Grannagh facility on the wrong side of the road.

At the ABP plant in Ferrybank, protesters prevented the lorry in the picture below from leaving the site. It subsequently reversed back into the facility, and was later allowed to leave – when it emptied its load.

Advertisement

Also at Ferrybank, protesters explained to AgriLand that yesterday, a member of management came out and spoke to the farmers.

That individual, a man, wanted to raise his concerns with the protesters regarding a visit to Irish meat plants by a team of officials from China, which is due to take place this week.

One of the protesters present criticised the handling of the situation by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, saying: “You’d wonder if the minister had any power at all when it comes to the factories.”

One farmer at Ferrybank told AgriLand that the Gardaí had been at the scene, but that they were “very good” in dealing with the protest.

Both protests are continuing, with farmers working in shifts, according to when they are available.