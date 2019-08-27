Cattle lorry set on fire prompts Garda investigations

Members of An Garda Síochána are currently investigating an incident where a cattle lorry was set on fire in Co. Tipperary overnight.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire caused to a lorry in Ballystanley, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday, August 27, at approximately 3:30am.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that the lorry in question was a cattle lorry used to transport livestock.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident can contact Roscrea Garda Station on: 0505-24230; or freephone Crimestoppers on: 800-250-025.

Quad, trailer and chainsaw stolen in Antrim

An appeal for information has been made following the theft of a quad, a chainsaw and a generator from a premises in recent days.

Officers of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, are appealing for information following the burglary, which occurred in the Deerpark Road area of Glenarm.

The incident took place last week in the early hours of Monday morning, August 19, between 12:00am and 6:00am.

According to the PSNI, the items taken in the raid included: Yahama quad bike; a Honda generator; and a Stihl chainsaw.

“If anyone has seen anything or has any information in relation to this, contact police on 101 quoting serial 226 19/8/2019,” a PSNI spokesperson stated.