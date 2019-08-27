Man killed in farm accident in Westmeath

A man in his 60s was killed in a farm accident in Co. Westmeath over the weekend, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

In a statement, a representative from An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of sudden death which occurred in Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath on Friday, August 23, at approximately 6:30pm.

“A male in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was removed to Mullingar Mortuary for post mortem.”

The accident took place on farmland; AgriLand understands the incident involved livestock.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was also notified of the incident. In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the HSA said:

“The incident has been reported to us. Inspectors from the HSA were on-site after the incident and an investigation is currently underway.”

This is the second accident to take place on a farm in over the weekend.

Man killed following shed collapse

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man aged in his 40s after the wall of a farm shed collapsed while construction work was being carried out.

In a statement, Gardaí said that the incident took place on Saturday, August 24, in Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Garda officers and emergency personnel were alerted to the incident on Saturday evening, subsequently attending to the accident. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“The man was seriously injured when the wall of a farm shed collapsed while construction work was being carried out,” the Garda statement explained.