Creed ‘happy to facilitate’ further beef sector reform talks

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, is “happy to facilitate” further beef talks – but reiterates that he “cannot intervene” in dialogue on beef prices.

As independent farmer protests continue to take place outside a growing number of meat processing plants around the country – including ABP in Cahir, Co. Tipperary; Dawn Meats in Grannagh, Co. Waterford; ABP in Ferrybank, Co. Waterford; Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, Kepak in Ennis, Co. Clare; and Slaney Foods in Bunclody, Co. Wexford – a spokesperson for the minister has outlined his official position.

When asked if the minister intends to reconvene the round-table beef talks, the spokesperson said: “Should further discussions be agreed to by all stakeholders the minister is happy to facilitate such dialogue – notwithstanding the fact that the protests currently taking place at meat processing facilities are not mandated by any farm organisations previously involved in the talks process.

Nor is it clear how the demands of individual protesters can be can be met through further talks.

The spokesperson continued: “The minister cannot legally have any role in determining the prices for beef, or any other commodity.

“Nor can the Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine intervene in the determination of prices.”

Room for price increase

Earlier this morning, Tuesday, August 27, Joe Healy, the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said further talks on beef sector reforms would be a “waste of time” without addressing the current state of beef prices – which are at a five-year low.

He urged meat plants to give an “immediate price increase” to farmers.

“Further talks on the basis that beef price cannot be discussed and without money on the table from the minister would be a complete waste of time.

Market conditions have improved in Europe and there is now room for a price increase. The factories should move on this now.

“We are less than 70 days from Brexit. We need the minister and the EU to spell out what they are going to do to support farmers through Brexit,” Healy said.

