Further talks without price on the table a ‘waste of time’

Meat plants should give an immediate price increase to farmers, and any further talks must include price, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Commenting on the matter today, Tuesday, August 27, IFA president Joe Healy said:

“Further talks on the basis that beef price cannot be discussed and without money on the table from the minister would be a complete waste of time.

Market conditions have improved in Europe and there is now room for a price increase. The factories should move on this now.

“We are less than 70 days from Brexit. We need the minister and the EU to spell out what they are going to do to support farmers through Brexit,” Healy said.

Advertisement

Noting that €100 million had been secured, the president warned, however, that a lot more will be needed.

“The IFA has set out four clear demands and we are working with our colleagues in other European farming organisations to try and achieve these,” he said.

An immediate ban on all substandard South American beef imports;

A further fund to compensate farmers who supplied cattle post May 12th, 2019 and are currently losing €4 million per week on beef prices;

€1billion Brexit fund of market supports and direct aid for farmers;

An EU campaign to promote our environmentally sustainable EU beef production. The four demands outlined by the organisation include:

“As the EU institutions re-open after the summer break, we will be lobbying to ensure that Irish farmers are protected on what is the biggest issue facing farming in our lifetime,” he said.