Creed ‘available to engage with all farm organisations’

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed remains available to engage with all farm groups, it has been confirmed.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for the minister noted that “Minister Creed continues to be available to engage with all farm organisations”.

“It should be noted, however, that the protests now commenced at meat processing plants [are] not endorsed by any farm organisation,” the spokesperson added.

The statement comes following reports yesterday, Sunday, August 25, that farmer protests have begun once again outside three meat plants around the country.

Demonstrations kicked off yesterday outside two sites in Munster and one site in Leinster.

The protests were apparently organised by individual farmers with no farm group specifically running the pickets.

Advertisement

Beef Plan rejects proposals

Earlier today, members of the Beef Plan Movement called for talks on the beef sector to resume, rejecting the proposals put forward during last week’s talks.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 today, Monday, August 26, David Whelehan, the vice-chairperson for the Beef Plan’s west region, said that the “resounding feedback” from the group’s members was that “key issues” affecting the sector had not been addressed.

Whelehan said that this was something “the minister [Michael Creed] is going to have to deal with”.

There was a draft proposal that was put forward by Minister Creed at the conclusion of the round-table talks, and we as the Beef Plan Movement had to consult our membership base all around the country, which we have done through a process of regional meetings last Friday night.

“The resounding feedback coming back from our members is – while there are small gains and some concessions made in some of the lesser details that we put forward to negotiate – the main key issues that is affecting our industry…have not been addressed in a meaningful and adequate way,” said Whelehan.