Beef processing facility at standstill following second wave of protests
A beef processing facility has been brought to a standstill as a result of a second wave of farmer protests that began yesterday, Sunday, August 26.
AgriLand understands the ABP facility in Ferrybank, Co. Waterford, has been brought to a standstill as a result of a protest at the factory gates.
Sources have told this publication that farmers protesting – who are not officially representing any farm lobby group – are stopping lorries from entering and exiting the facility.
This facility is the first plant to have been significantly impacted by this second wave of protests.
It is understood the plant is still operating however Gardai are believed to at the scene.
MII’s remarks
Plant disruptions from a renewed series of protests should not be turned into an “own goal”, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) is urging.
“The week ahead sees the commencement of a round of important processing plant inspections by a Chinese official delegation with a view to approving more beef plants for export to China.
“This is positive for the entire sector, and any plant disruptions should not be turned into an ‘own goal’,” MII said in a statement.