Big Boy Ram Sale: Blue Texel ram tops the sale at €1,200
Founded by a group of like-minded breeders, the 2nd annual Big Boy Ram Sale drew over 250 potential customers to Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, August 16.
Given the nature of the breeds that were available, the rams are claimed to be suitable for producing “high-quality and well-conformed lamb carcasses”.
The rams – offered by 11 breeders – proved popular among the bidders and some exceptional prices were achieved, along with a 68.5% clearance rate.
There were over 120 rams on offer; this was double the amount present at last year’s sale.
Average ram prices :
- Suffolk: €506;
- Texel: €576;
- Charollais: €566;
- Chartex: €581;
- Aberfield: €631;
- Beltex: €650;
- Belclare: €400;
- Vendéen: €360;
- Zwartbles: €210.
The top price on the day went to a Blue Texel ram – owned by Philip Crowe – which made €1,200. This was followed by €950 for a Texel ram owned by Ben Lynch and €880 for a Chartex ram owned by Peter Rooney.
There was plenty of choice on the day for buyers, with prices ranging from €210/head up to €1,200/head. The Beltex and Chartex rams had a 100% clearance rate.
Speaking to AgriLand, Stuart Dorram, organiser of the event, said: “We would like to thank all our sponsors for helping us make the sale a success in 2019. We would like to thank all the purchasers and wish them luck in this year’s breeding season.”