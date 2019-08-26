Donegal veterinary hospital closes temporarily

A veterinary hospital in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, has been closed temporarily, according to the owner of the facility, Independent Vetcare (IVC) Ireland.

Speaking to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the group said that the Donegal Animal Hospital had closed but stressed that this is a temporary measure.

The hospital was closed due to staffing difficulties and also some regulatory issues, and the company needs time to resolve these challenges, the IVC representative said.

It is unknown what “regulatory issues” are factors in the closure.

No timeline given for how long the hospital will be out of action but the spokesperson said that the group knows this is causing inconvenience and is working with other veterinary practices on both sides of the Northern Irish border to help address clients’ needs.

The company apologised to all affected and stressed that it is “working hard to reopen as soon as possible”.

Earlier this year, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, told TDs in the Dáil that a study was underway to identify where the need for veterinary services is most pressing.

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question from Donegal TD Pearse Doherty on the difficulties farmers were facing in Co. Donegal due to the lack of vets and veterinary services in the area.