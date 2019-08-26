Minister to open Smart Farming Farm Talk and BBQ this week

Minister for Communications, Climate Change and Energy, Richard Bruton, will be in attendance at this year’s annual Smart Farming Farm Talk and Barbecue, which will take place later this week.

Scheduled for this Wednesday, August 28, the event will kick off at 1:45pm and will be opened by the minister and Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Joe Healy.

This year’s venue is Eamon Sheehan’s farm in Bawnlusk, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode: R95 XFK1), according to the IFA.

At the talk, following the opening addresses, there will be a range of field demos focusing on “Improving farm returns – sustainably”.

These demos will feature experts from Teagasc and Germinal Ireland who will be discussing protected urea, maximising returns with manure and introducing white clover into pasture.

In addition, good soil structure, biodiversity, water quality and constructing farm roadways will also be key topics.

Finally, at approximately 4:20pm, a discussion will be had on the “Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), climate and the consumer – where to next?”

This will feature representatives from: the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; the IFA; the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); Bord Bia; and the host farmer himself Eamon Sheehan.

Attendance is free on the day but those interested in going are asked to confirm attendance by emailing: [email protected].