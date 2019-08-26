Minister urged to reconvene beef stakeholder talks

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has been called on to reconvene talks with the beef sector, following the resurrection of beef protests across the country, by Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture Brian Stanley.

Speaking this afternoon, deputy Stanley – who was recently appointed to the agricultural role – said:

“It is very important that Minister Creed reconvenes talks between the key stakeholders in the beef sector as a matter of urgency.

It is clear from what the Beef Plan Movement has had to say, and from the emergence of a number of unofficial protests across the country, that Irish beef farmers are not happy with the outcome of the beef talks.

The Laois TD noted that, following consultation with its members, the Beef Plan Movement has called for talks to be reconvened, and for the issue of pricing to be progressed.

He said: “It is completely unacceptable that the substantive issue of pricing was not discussed at the last round of talks.

“At the heart of this dispute is the basic and reasonable demand by beef farmers that they receive a fair and just share of the end retail price; because the current economic reality is that the price they are receiving is unsustainable.”

Deputy Stanley also noted the movement’s calls that progress must be made with regards to price controlling measures which the factories have been exploiting.

What we need here is the provision of greater transparency right across the supply chain to ensure a fair price for farmers; as the current system is playing right into the hands of the processors.

“There have also been some reports emerging which claim that the Beef Plan Movement did try to contact Minister Creed at the weekend to discuss this matter and those calls were not returned.

“If those reports are true, then that is a serious failure of duty from the minister.

“For the sake of the Irish agricultural economy, Minister Creed must move with urgency and he must ensure that the issue of pricing is on the negotiation table,” deputy Stanley concluded.