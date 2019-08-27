Sheep trade: Sheep kill up 16,000 head as factory prices weaken
During the week ending August 18, the number of hoggets slaughtered at the Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants was 151 – an increase of four head on the previous week.
In addition, the number of spring lambs also increased by 10,597 head and amounted to 56,190 head.
This week, Kildare Chilling (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 460c/kg + 10c/kg QA (payable up to 21kg carcass).
Kepak Athleague (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 440c/kg + 15c/kg QA (payable up to 21kg carcass).
Irish County Meats (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 450c/kg + 10c/kg QA; this quote is payable up to a 21kg carcass.
Overall, when QA is factored into the equation, this leaves quotes at 455-470c/kg. In addition, cast ewes are making 250c/kg in the sheep processing plants.
Spring lamb quotes:
- Kepak Athleague: 440c/kg + 15c/kg QA;
- Kildare Chilling: 460c/kg + 10c/kg QA;
- Irish Country Meats: 450c/kg + 10c/kg.
Cast ewe quotes:
- Kepak Athleague: 250c/kg;
- Kildare Chilling: No quote (Monday);
- Irish Country Meats: 250c/kg.
Throughput
As mentioned above, hogget throughput at the Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 151 head for the week ending August 18, and the number of spring lambs processed was 56,190 – an increase of 10,597 head on the previous week.
In addition, cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings increased by 5,763 head up to 10,566 head.
Moreover, overall supplies increased by 16,405 head. Cumulative figures for the year-to-date have reached 1,661,938 head; this is a decrease of 121,648 head compared to the same period in 2018.
Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending August 18):
- Hoggets: 151 head (+5 or +2.7%);
- Spring lambs: 56,190 head (+10,597 head or +18.8%);
- Ewes and rams: 10,566 head (+5,763 or +50.5%);
- Total: 66,960 head (+16,405 or +24.5%).
