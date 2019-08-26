Dairygold set to host milk quality open day

An open day is set to take place on the farm belonging to the winners of the 2018 Dairygold milk quality award.

The event – which is taking place on the farm of Edward and Breda Donovan – is being hosted by Dairygold in association with Teagasc and will take place on Tuesday, September 3.

The Donovan’s farm is located in Ballybrannagh, Cloyne, Co. Cork and directions to the event can be found here.

Proceedings will commence for the open day at 11:00am and all are welcome to attend.

Edward started milking in January 2014 as a new entrant to dairying, working alongside his father John.

Edward currently milks over 200 cows from a grazing platform of 79ha. He is also active in the local community as a member of the Midleton Young Farmers’ discussion group.

The award

The award that the Donovans received was based on 2018 milk quality data for all 2,800 Dairygold milk suppliers across counties Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

A shortlist was then drawn up of three suppliers from each of the six Dairygold regions.

The 18 finalists underwent adjudication by two independent judges; Dr Karina Pierce, University College Dublin (UCD) and Don Crowley, Teagasc dairy specialist.

The judges visited all 18 shortlisted farms to review their farm enterprises first hand. The review took account of milk quality, dairy facilities, herd health and welfare, sustainability and general efficiencies and farm health and safety.