ICMSA seeks ‘spec proposal’ to be implemented immediately

A farm lobby group has claimed that “farmers’ frustrations have reached boiling point on both prices and the question of the ‘spec proposal’ that had to be hit in order to qualify for base or bonus payments”.

The president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Pat McCormack, has indicated that his association “would be willing” to be part of the reconvened beef talks.

He noted that during the last round of talks – chaired by Michael Dowling – there had been “long discussions” on specifications resulting in a proposal to include O- and 4+ cattle for the ‘in-spec’ bonus.

McCormack described the proposal as “the main positive resulting from those talks with potentially 200,000 cattle eligible for this bonus”. He repeated his call that this proposal be implemented immediately.

Continuing, he outlined: “In terms of reconvening talks and given the traditional peak-kill period and Brexit are almost upon us, a solution to the current impasse urgently needs to be found.

The ICMSA believes that some degree of farmer confidence would be restored by a clear signal from Government and the EU on the Brexit supports that will be put in place to address the losses suffered by farmers.

He noted that Brexit is “hanging over the farm sector and is completely undermining confidence and leaving farmers to ship heavy losses”.

“Farmers need to know straightaway how the Government and the EU intends to support them – and they need specifics.

Further talks

“ICMSA will attend further talks, but if talks are to be reconvened then we need to be confident that progress can be made on some of the substantive issues.

That has to mean economically sustainable beef production.

Concluding, the ICMSA president said: “Bilateral talks – on the same day if necessary – should take place with the parties initially to establish if progress can be made at a general reconvening on some of the substantive issues that have to be dealt with.”