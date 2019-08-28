Farmers ‘sick of new markets opening and delivering nothing’
The move by meat factories in taking out a court injunction against protesting beef farmers has been labelled a “catastrophic error” by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).
Edmond Phelan, the association’s president, told the meat industry to “forget about litigation against farmers who are on their knees”.
“The only solution for individual meat factories is to put cash on the table and offer a substantial price increase. Farmers cannot survive at current prices which are way below the cost of production,” Phelan stressed.
He called the injunction, that was granted yesterday, Tuesday, August 27, a “catastrophic error” – particularly in terms of the planned visit by officials from China to inspect Irish meat plants.
“ICSA wants to see more beef and lamb sold in China but we insist that it is time to see a dividend for farmers from these new markets. Farmers are sick of seeing new markets being opened that are delivering absolutely nothing on price,” said Phelan.
“The solution to this is simple; it won’t be found in the courts. Pay farmers a fair price instead of paying lawyers big fees,” he concluded.
Those lawyers said that the potential new deal with China had taken years to set up, and claimed that if it was cancelled because of the actions of protesters, it could take several more years of negotiation to put it back in place.
