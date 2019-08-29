3 injured as tractor spills bales outside English pub
A number of people were injured when a tractor towing a trailer of bales shed its load outside a pub in England over the weekend, prompting police investigations.
The incident occurred on Main Street, Cockerham, in Lancashire, at around 2:35pm on Sunday, August 25, according to Lancashire Police.
A Zetor tractor was travelling in the direction of Cabus carrying large hay bales. As it passed The Manor Inn pub several of the bales fell onto members of the public sitting outside.
No arrests have been made, police confirmed.
However, police are now appealing for information and would like to speak to anybody who saw the incident or saw the tractor in the moments before it happened.
Sergeant Martin Wilcock, from the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “Several people were injured as a result of this incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what occurred.
We are asking anybody with information about it to get in touch with us as soon as possible.
“Perhaps you saw it happen, or perhaps you saw the tractor shortly before the incident occurred.”
