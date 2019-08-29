Farmers urged to get applications in ahead of BEAM deadline

Beef and suckler farmers have been urged to ensure that they complete their applications for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme as soon as possible, if they have not already done so, by independent TD for Offaly Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she was contacted by farmers who were either unaware of the deadline – Sunday, September 8 – or who were given conflicting information about when the application process would finish.

Speaking on the matter, she said: “My main priority here is to ensure that as many farmers as possible are aware of the BEAM scheme and also to ensure that they are aware they need to act fast in order to have their application processed in time.

From what we know there are at least 37,000 beef finishers and 55,000 suckler farmers who are eligible for the scheme.

The TD added that she is also anxious for farmers to know that applications for participation in the measure must be made online.

“In cases where an applicant is deemed ineligible to participate in the scheme they will be given 10 working days after the closing date for receipt of valid application to seek a review by the department,” said deputy Nolan.