‘It’s crucial that retailers attend reconvened beef talks’ – Rabbitte

It is “crucial” that retailers form part of next week’s beef talks aimed at resolving the current impasse, Anne Rabbitte Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East has stated.

Deputy Rabbitte’s comments come follow confirmation by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, that a second round of discussions will take place on Monday, September 9, between stakeholders.

However, she has warned that in order for “real progress” to be made at the talks, retailers must be in attendance.

“Some of the key concerns voiced by the Beef Plan Movement revolve around issues that are being pinned on retailers, particularly when it comes to the 30-month age limit.

“I’ve contacted all the major retailers in Ireland to comment on this, with two responding.

We know that both Lidl and Supermacs have no problem accepting the higher 36-month limit, so this notion that there’s no flexibility around this is nonsense. We need to hear from all retailers though.

“Dr. Paddy Wall, who is a professor of public health at UCD and was the first CEO of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in 1999, has already said there is ‘no rationale’ for the 30-month threshold – which was only brought in as a way of restore confidence in Irish beef following the BSE crisis – which has now, thankfully, been consigned to history.

Advertisement

“Dr. Wall has also said that the limit ‘should be changed’,” she said.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The TD stated that retailers “need to accept” their corporate social responsibility by acknowledging that the current business model is “neither fair nor sustainable” for farmers.

“Major retailers need to be conscious of their role in this crisis, which some of them are knowingly contributing to. They are key to the discussions and need to be involved,” she said.

Rabbitte cautioned that food security should also be of “paramount” importance in the next round of beef sector reform discussions.

If we don’t see progress with these talks, there’s a real risk that the market place is going to take a major hit and it won’t just affect farmers – but consumers too.

“Shelves will be bare because farmers will have no choice but to stop production as it’s just not financially viable as things stand,” concluded the deputy.