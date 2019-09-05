Meath beef processor makes agreement with protesters

A beef processing facility outside Slane, Co. Meath, has made an agreement with protesters this morning, Thursday, September 5.

A statement from Dawn Meats outlined: “We were disappointed to find protesters illegally blockading the plant this morning.

Due to concerns about road safety – given the presence of protesters at the gate – we agreed to divert cattle due to be delivered for processing today and in turn the protesters have allowed the safe exit of lorries to deliver beef to customers.

“The plant was not scheduled to process cattle tomorrow,” the statement noted.

Concluding, the statement explained: “We hope that planned national talks on Monday, which are due to happen on the basis that all blockades will be stood down, will provide a mechanism to resolve the situation.”

Aontú leader and Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín – who witnessed the agreement outside Dawn Meats – described the deal as “good news for the farmers”.

He added: “They have achieved a significant goal and there now needs to be urgent talks involving all the stakeholders in the supply chain from farmers, to factories to supermarkets.”

“All of the trucks with cattle waiting to gain access into the factory would be turned around and sent home;

“All of the material within the process at the factory would be allowed to be shipped out of the factory up until 6:00pm tomorrow and at that stage the gates of the factory would be shut. According to Tóibín, the deal consisted of the following:

Continuing, Tóibín added that it was outlined yesterday by “a Fine Gael TD that the farmers’ objective of achieving more than €4.00/kg was unrealistic”.

According to the Aontú leader: “This means that there are still some in Government who believe that beef farmers should be providing beef at a below cost price to an industry that is making hundreds of millions of euro in profit.

This is unsustainable and unjust. It will mean that farmers will be pushed into poverty, debt and off the land.

Tóibín added that he has been asked by the beef farmers in Slane to represent them at the round-table negotiations next week.

“A price must be achieved that allows farmers to make a living and raise their families.”

Concluding, Tóibín said: “I am acutely aware that factory workers will suffer due to this and it is critical that the Government ensures they are supported during this crisis.”