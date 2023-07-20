Co. Tyrone sheep breeders Janet and Andy Carson are toasting success after securing a lucrative export deal for their highly acclaimed Little Whisker flock of Badgerface Texels.

A number of hand-picked females will accompany one ram to establish a brand new flock in A Coruña, Galicia.

The Carsons have enjoyed tremendous success with their Badgerface Texels since the flock was formed in 2019 with the importation of foundation stock from the Netherlands.

These are run beside the couple’s Blue Texel flock, both using the Little Whisker prefix.

Badgerface Texels

The Badgerface flock has gone from strength to strength with meticulous attention to detail, a successful breeding programme and occasional additions from reputable flocks both on the mainland and from Dutch breeders.

The Little Whisker flock has earned a solid reputation for producing top-notch sheep achieving many high prices to date in the sales ring.

The popularity of Badgerface Texels continues to escalate among both pedigree and commercial sheep producers as their attributes of tremendous carcase, fine bone and wonderful temperament impress farmers.

Their ability to produce quality, easily born lambs, with the majority mainly white when used in commercial flocks, is establishing them as a firm favourite.

In addition to strong terminal traits, the Carsons say the breed also excels as a maternal producer, with milky females having the ability to produce top-grading lambs and rearing them well.

The first export society sale of Badgerface Texels is set to take place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Monday, August 28.